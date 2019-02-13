Nanny Convicted of Second-Degree Murder After Force Feeding Baby

Authorities in Maryland have convicted a nanny of second-degree murder after surveillance video showed her pouring milk down the throat of an 8-month-old until the infant passed out.

The incident occurred back in November of 2016.

Investigators say 68-year-old Oluremi Oyindasola who was a live-in nanny in charge of taking care of three children, purposely harmed the youngest child, 8-month-old Enita, when the infant began crying and tugging at her leg tin an attempt to wake her up.

“The nanny was sleeping on the couch and the baby was pulling at her, and so I think she was irritated with the baby and wanted the baby to stop,” authorities said.

On the security camera in the family’s home, Oyindasola was seen laying on the couch and that’s when Enita scooted over to Oyindasola in her walker and began crying and tugging at her.

That’s when Oyindasola took one of the infant’s bottles, removed the nipple from the bottle, and began pouring the milk down Enita’s throat. The video showed Oyindasola held the bottle in the infant’s mouth for 26 seconds causing the infant to pass out in the process.

“The video showed the defendant force feeding the baby with milk,” Braveboy said. “So what she did was, she took the nipple off the bottle and just poured the milk down the baby’s throat.”

Authorities said Oyindasola then waited 20 minutes to contact the infant’s father, who then called emergency crews to take his daughter to the hospital as he headed in the direction of the house.

The infant was rushed to the hospital where she later died. An autopsy revealed that the infant’s official cause of death was asphyxiation.

After an investigation into the incident Oyindasola was found guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree child abuse resulting in death, and second-degree child abuse. She is expected to be sentenced on May 3, 2019.