‘Narcos’ Designer Brand Is Here

Netflix’s Narcos is making its way to the world of fashion.

Thursday, the announcement of the brand was made of the brand that will include luxury jewelry, lifestyle pieces, and capsule collections based on the popular Netflix series.

You’ll be able to buy the collection online later this year.

If you haven’t caught Narcos yet, all three seasons are available now on Netflix.

Do you think you’ll be grabbing some of the Narcos fashionwear? Which Narcos character fashion did you like most?