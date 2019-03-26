NASA Cancels All-Female Spacewalk Because Of Wardrobe Malfunction

NASA is announcing that it has canceled its historic first all-women spacewalk because there’s only one spacesuit that fits the two female astronauts.

They both are petite and wear size medium and there is only one space suit that size was prepared to be worn on board the ISS.

Last week, NASA astronaut Anne McClain wore a large-sized spacesuit to conduct her first-ever spacewalk, where she helped swap out aging batteries that store energy collected by the station’s solar panels. While she was working, she realized that her suit was too big to maneuver in comfortably. Instead of the large, she would need a medium-sized hard upper torso – what NASA calls “the shirt of the spacesuit.”

Two mediums exist on the ISS, but only one is prepped for a spacewalk. Instead of devoting extensive crew time to make the extra medium-sized suit space-worthy by Friday, NASA decided to restaff: Astronaut Nick Hague will go in McClain’s place, and do the walk with astronaut Christina Koch.

The walk was scheduled to take place Friday March 29th. Both women will space walk in the future with men, just not with each other.

NASA has no current plans for an all-female spacewalk, but given that 12 of the agency’s 38 active astronauts are women, it’s only a matter of time.