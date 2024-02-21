NASA Hiring ‘Martian Astronaut’ Volunteers

NASA is looking for volunteers to sign up as a ‘Martian Astronaut’.

You won’t actually be going to Mars, but instead spend a year inside a simulated Mars colony.

Volunteers will be part of a four-person crew living inside a 1,700-square foot habitat inside Houston’s Johnson Space Center, where you’d carry out various tasks meant to simulate life on Mars.

The first of these missions is already halfway done – they even share official updates in a podcast.

We should probably mention that volunteers have the same requirements as actual NASA astronauts – including a master’s degree in STEM and experience as a pilot.

Would you want to do something like this? Could you spend an entire year with just three other people?