NASA Images Show Holiday Lights Brightening The Night Across Globe

Eat your heart out, Vegas! New stunning images from NASA show how holiday lights brighten the nights of cities all over the globe. U.S. cities, particularly Baltimore, Washington, D.C., Richmond, Virginia, plus Houston and Dallas really show off their Christmas cheer at night, become 30 to 50% brighter during the Christmas holidays. Atlanta looks like its own city of lights during the holidays, too. Phoenix, Arizona saw the biggest change in light during the holidays while Miami, Florida saw only slight change. On the other side of the world, the Middle East sparkled from space during Ramadan with night lights twinkling especially bright from Cairo, Egypt and Amman, Jordan. Some Saudi Arabian cities were even 100% more brighter during Ramadan. Does your hometown sparkle with holiday lights once the sun goes down? Which city has the most impressive holiday lights?

Jesse Allen/NASA Earth Observatory