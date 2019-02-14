NASA: Lost Mars Rover Declared DEAD

A final attempt to contact the Mars rover “Opportunity” after it was lost in a dust storm failed.

“I learned this morning that we had not heard back,” Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, said during a press conference.

“It is therefore that I am standing here with a sense of deep appreciation and gratitude [and] I declare the Opportunity mission as complete,” he concluded.

Opportunity’s been silent since June when it got caught up in a Martian dust storm.

The space agency made a final attempt to rouse the rover Tuesday night.

The golf cart-sized rover landed on Mars in January of 2004.

Opportunity and its twin rover Spirit have sent back volumes of valuable information about Mars over the past 15 years.