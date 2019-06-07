NASA Needs Your Help Building a Playlist

NASA is preparing to return to the moon by 2024 and that means a three-day nonstop trip, would you dare travel that far without some tunes cranking? Of course not!

This week, the space agency launched #NASAMoonTunes as part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of Apollo 11 landing on the moon.

Submissions are open through the 28th of this month, which is the same time period Apollo 11 astronauts made their final preparations 50 years ago.

You can submit via Twitter with the hashtag #NASAMoonTunes and the question is simple, “What would you listen to on the way to the Moon?” Pick your top track or two and tell us why you chose them.