NASA Recruiting For Simulated Mars Missions

If you’ve ever dreamed of going to Mars – here’s your chance! (well, sort of) NASA is looking for applicants for several year-long missions to simulate life on the red planet. You’ll be based at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. Each mission will consist of four crew members living and working in a 1,700-square-foot-module. NASA will then throw all kinds of scenarios your way to mimic what could happen in space, everything from equipment failures to simulated spacewalks. The criteria for applying: Must be a U.S. citizen, non-smoking, between the ages of 30-55 with a master’s degree in a STEM field such as engineering, math, or computer science. Who are 3 people you absolutely could not stand to be stuck with for a year in a module like this?