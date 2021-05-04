NASA Says We Wouldn’t Be Able To Stop A Giant Asteroid From Hitting Earth

According to NASA, if a giant asteroid was on a collision course with Earth, we’d all be pretty much done for.

The agency just completed a weeklong simulation looking at various scenarios – and concluded that we wouldn’t be able to stop an asteroid using current technology – even with six months of advance notice. Evacuating the impact area would be our only option – and NASA says governments are “dreadfully unprepared” for such a scenario.

However, the agency is working on new technology called DART – Double Asteroid Redirection Test – that could potentially redirect an asteroid’s orbit to prevent a threat to Earth.

Does NASA need to re-watch the 1998 movie Armageddon? What would you do to take out a giant asteroid?

(Read More!)