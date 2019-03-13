NASA To Study Untouched Cosmic Moon Rock

NASA is preparing to study cosmic moon rock that’s been untouched and sealed in vacuum tubes since it was collected decades ago during the Apollo program.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine made the announcement Monday while talking about the agency’s Moon to Mars initiative.

The samples have been left undisturbed for a good reason.

They were saved for a future date when NASA would have more advanced technology needed to complete a more comprehensive study of the material from our lunar neighbor.

Nine teams inside NASA have been given $8.5-million to carry out the new research.