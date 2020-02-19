NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman WALKS Out Of Hospital And Goes Home!

How sweet is this picture? Walking out of the hospital hand in hand with his daughters!

As you remember, the final lap of Daytona 500 ended Monday night with that fiery crash that sent Ryan Newman’s car into the air and skidding across the finish line.

Rousch Fenway Racing confirms that the 19-year NASCAR veteran is in serious but not life-threatening condition in a Florida hospital.

An outpouring of social media support has come from the racing community, including Corey LaJoie, who hit Newman’s car after it landed in front of his.

In addition, President Trump, who kicked off The Great American Race on Sunday before rain postponed the conclusion, tweeted, “Praying for Ryan Newman, a great and brave @NASCAR driver! #PrayingForRyan”.

What would you change to make racing safer?