‘Nashville’ TV Show to Be Adapted Into Broadway Musical

The TV show, Nashville, aired on ABC for six seasons. It was about the lives of several fictional country singers, songwriters, and musicians.
It will now be turned into a Broadway musical.
Scott Delman, a 10-time Tony Award winner will produce the production.
Delman has produced 55 Broadway productions.
What TV show would you like to see made into a Broadway musical?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Heinz Introducing Mayocue and Mayomust I’m All For Chicken Flavor….But In My Cereal?! Downton Abbey: The Exhibition Is In Its Final Weeks In West Palm Beach! Want a KFC Hot tub? A Billboard Is Raising Eyebrows Daria (1997-2002)
Comments