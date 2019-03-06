The TV show, Nashville, aired on ABC for six seasons. It was about the lives of several fictional country singers, songwriters, and musicians.
It will now be turned into a Broadway musical.
Scott Delman, a 10-time Tony Award winner will produce the production.
Delman has produced 55 Broadway productions.
What TV show would you like to see made into a Broadway musical?
‘Nashville’ TV Show to Be Adapted Into Broadway Musical
The TV show, Nashville, aired on ABC for six seasons. It was about the lives of several fictional country singers, songwriters, and musicians.