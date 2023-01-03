Nat King Cole holiday classic sets new chart record

Don Smith/Radio Times/Getty Images

The late Nat King Cole has set a new chart record. The legendary crooner’s classic holiday tune “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You)” lands at nine on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart this week, giving him the record for the longest break between Top 10 hits.

The new Top 10 single comes 59 years, six months and one week after his last Top 10 hit, 1963’s “Those Lazy Days of Summer.” That breaks The Ronettes’ record for the longest time between Top 10 hits, which they set last year with “Sleigh Ride,” which hit the Top 10 after a break of 58 years and two months.

Not only that, “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You)” first debuted on the Hot 100 on December 12, 1960, making this week’s feat the longest journey to the Top 10, at 62 years and 26 days. Chuck Berry’s “Run Rudolph Run” previously held that record with 62 years and 18 days, having debuted on the chart in 1958 and reaching the Top 10 in 2020.

