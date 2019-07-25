Natalie Imbruglia is pregnant "with the help of IVF and a sperm donor"

Frank Hoensch/Redferns

Frank Hoensch/RedfernsNatalie Imbruglia has announced that she's going to be a mom.

The 44-year-old singer captioned a pair of Instagram photos, one of which shows her with a noticeable baby bump, with news that she's expecting her first child "with the help of IVF and a sperm donor."

She added that she's due "this autumn."

"No I haven't swallowed a watermelon," Natalie wrote. "For those of you that know me, this has been something I have wanted for a very long time and I’m blessed that this is possible with the help of IVF and a sperm donor-I won’t be saying anything more on that publicly."

"I’m so excited about this next adventure... a new album and I’m going to be a mum!" she concluded.

Imbruglia shot to fame in the 1990s with her song "Torn," and last released an album in 2015. However, she also wrote in her Instagram post that she recently signed a new record deal with BMG.

"I have been busy writing for the past year and a half and can’t wait to share these new songs with you all!!!!" she wrote.

