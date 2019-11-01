Natasha Bedingfield, Idina Menzel to be featured in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NBCUniversal

NBCUniversalNatasha Bedingfield, Idina Menzel and Debbie Gibson will be among the stars appearing at the 93rd Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

The three-hour holiday tradition kicks off at 9 a.m. Thursday, November 28 on NBC, and will be hosted by the Today show’s Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker.

Also appearing this year are Lea Michele, Pose star Billy Porter, Black Eyed Peas, Chicago, K-pop group NCT 127, Latin star Ozuna, country singer Chris Young, R&B group TLC and others.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.