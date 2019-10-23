Natasha Bedingfield recalls the concert moment that changed her life

Kenneth Cappello

Kenneth CappelloNatasha Bedingfield is currently on tour in support of her new album Roll With Me. She feels that touring is a very important part of her career, because she wants her fans to have that communal experience that they can only get at a live show.

"My favorite thing is, I want an audience to lose a sense of themself," she tells ABC Audio. "I think about U2, and when you go to a U2 show. There's always this moment where you just are like, 'Wow, I'm one with everyone. We are...we have common goals. We are united.' And that feels great!"

In fact, Natasha says she'd like fans to have transcendent moments at her concerts in the same way that she did at a U2 concert years ago.

"Sometimes you just get a fire lit under you," she recalls. "I remember when one concert...where I suddenly had like a revelation of what I wanted to do for my life."

"I was doing psychology at that point," she explains. "I was just like very stressed 'cause I was doing my 'B plan.' I was doing the 'safe' plan. And I went to the show and it was just like, 'That's what you're supposed to be doing!' It hit me. So the show helped me access that."

Of course, now that she's a Grammy-nominated artist, Natasha has actually met U2 frontman Bono. So, did she share the story of how he was indirectly responsible for her entire career?

"I didn't tell him. I should have," she admits. "But isn't it funny? When you meet your idols...sometimes you're speechless."

Natasha's tour stops in Englewood, CO tomorrow night, and wraps up November 3 in San Francisco, CA.

