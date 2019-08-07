Natasha Bedingfield rolls out Roll with Me fall tour dates

Kenneth Cappello

Kenneth CappelloNatasha Bedingfield wants you to roll with her on tour this fall.

The singer has announced her headlining Roll with Me tour, in support of her upcoming album of the same name, set to drop on August 30. The North American trek kicks off October 12 in Biloxi, MS, and wraps November 3 in San Francisco, CA.

"I love playing live, and I feel like my voice has gotten stronger from singing all around the world," Natasha says in a statement. "But at the end of the day, it's just about moving people."

An online ticket pre-sale begins today. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 9 at 10 a.m. local time.

Here is the list of tour dates:

10/12 – Biloxi, MS, IP Casino Resort & Spa - Studio A

10/14 – Washington, DC, Lincoln Theatre

10/15 – Boston, MA, The Wilbur Theatre

10/16 – New York, NY, Webster Hall

10/17 – Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer

10/19 – Detroit, MI, Majestic Theatre

10/20 – Munhall, PA, Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead

10/21 – Chicago, IL, Park West

10/22 – Minneapolis, MN, Varsity Theater

10/24 – Englewood, CO, Gothic Theatre

10/25 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Commonwealth Room

10/28 – Vancouver, BC, Vogue Theatre

10/29 – Portland, OR, Revolution Hall

10/30 – Seattle, WA, Neptune

11/1 – Los Angeles, CA, The Theatre at Ace Hotel

11/3 – San Francisco, CA, The Fillmore

