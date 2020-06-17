Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest To Be Held Without Fans

Yet another major sporting event has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic – the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. This year’s July 4th contest has been moved from Coney Island to a ‘private location’, and will be held without fans and limited to just 1/3rd the usual number of contestants. 12-time winner Joey Chestnut says he’s hoping to break his record of 74 dogs in 10 minutes. Six-time women’s champ Miki Sudo is also expected to participate. Do you watch the Nathan’s contest every year? Ever enter a competitive eating event?