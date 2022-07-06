National Fried Chicken Day

In case you didn’t know, today calls for celebration with a crispy, juicy, spicy, and savory drumstick (or a bucket).

You’re in luck today, because some of your favorite chains know how to celebrate this special day…..with freebies and discounts!

Popeyes is offering 5 pieces of chicken for only $7. Click here to find Popeyes near you.

KFC is offering free delivery if customers order through their app or website until July 24. Click here to find KFC near you.

Cracker Barrel offers a FREE family-size order of Bacon Baked Beans along with a curbside or delivery order of their famous Southern Friend Chicken Family Meal Basket with the code FRIEDCHICKEN. Click here to find Cracker Barrel near you.