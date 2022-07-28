National Intern Day; get to know our Radio Apprentice!

Interns nationwide are celebrating ‘National Intern Day,’ so allow me to formally introduce myself.

Hi! This is Julianna, aka ‘Radio Apprentice.’

You may have heard me on the radio, and chances are, you’ve been reading my blog posts and articles.

I am an upcoming Junior at Florida State University majoring in Communications and Media Studies.

Ever since I was 4, I knew for a fact that I would delve into Broadcast Journalism, and working within a Radio Station was one of my dreams growing up.

Long story short, it’s been a dream come true.

Interning at Hubbard Broadcasting has been the most monumental and engaging experience in my career so far, and I am so grateful to create in an environment that embraces who you are.

Overall, I’ve learned so much not just about the Broadcasting industry, but life. The most important thing I’ve learned is that it’s better to be real than to be perfect, because at the end of that day, relatability and connection is something that all listeners want to hear.

I know for a fact that I’ve been shaped into a much stronger, confident, and creative person because of all the opportunities and experiences Hubbard has given me.

I thank all my mentors for pushing me to reach for the stars, and can’t wait to return this Winter!

– Julianna