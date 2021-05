The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for more than 226,000 smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

The recall comes on the heels of complaints that the dual detectors, manufactured by Kidde and sold under the name “TruSense,” don’t do anything when they detect smoke or carbon monoxide.

The recalled models include series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070, the commission reports. Only models marked “TruSense” are included.

When’s the last time you checked your smoke detectors?