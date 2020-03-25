National Recording Registry: Kennedy Assasinaton, Dr. Dre, Fred Rogers, Tina Turner Songs Inducted

25 new songs and recordings have been added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry. Created in 2000, the registry consists of songs and recordings that are 10 years old or older and are “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.” 2020’s songs are being nicknamed, “the ultimate ‘stay at home’ playlist,” an ode to the Coronavirus. Dr. Dre’s 1992 hit, “The Chronic,” the theme song for Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood by Fred Rogers, Tina Turner’s “Private Dancer,” and the announcement of John F. Kennedy’s assassination at the Boston Symphony Orchestra were just a few of the inductees. The registry consists of 550 audio recordings which will be available to hear for generations to come. What song you do you think should be preserved for future generations to hear?