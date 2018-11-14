Nation’s 2nd All-Gay City Commission Sworn In Locally

Wilton Manors in Broward County is now the second city in the nation with an all-gay city commission.
The mayor and city commissioners of Wilton Manors were sworn in yesterday.

The only straight member of the commission lost his bid for re-election last week.
The LGBTQ organization Victory Fund says Wilton Manors joins Palm Springs, California, as the only U.S. cities with all-gay city commissions.

