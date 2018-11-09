Navy veteran who survived Vegas attack victim in Calif. shooting

The 12 victims of the Wednesday night bar shooting in Thousand Oaks, California were identified late Thursday, in addition, a vigil was held for all the victims.

One of the victims, 27-year-old Telemachus Orfanos was a survivor of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting.

The other 11 victims include 22-year-old Cody Coffman, 23-year-old Justin Meek, Ron Helus, 54, the police officer died running toward the gunfire, 21-year-old Noel Sparks, Dan Manrique, 33, Alaina Housley, 18, Sean Adler, 48, Mark Meza Jr., 20, Blake Dingman, 21, Jacob Dunham, 21 and Kristina Morisette, 20.