Nazareth releasing new album, ‘Surviving the Law,’ in April; watch video for lead track, “Strange Days”

Veteran Scottish hard-rockers Nazareth will release their 25th album, Surviving the Law, on April 15.

The 14-track collection can be pre-ordered now, and will be available on CD, vinyl, cassette and digital formats.

Nazareth has released the album’s lead track, “Strange Days,” as an advance digital single. A music video for the tune has premiered at the Frontiers Music label’s official YouTube channel.

The band’s current lineup features original bassist Pete Agnew; guitarist Jimmy Murrison, who joined Nazareth in 1994; drummer Lee Agnew, Pete’s son, whose been a member of the group since 1999; and lead singer Carl Sentence, who replaced founding frontman Dan McCafferty in 2015 after McCafferty was forced to retire for health reasons.

Surviving the Law is the second studio album the current Nazareth lineup has recorded, following 2018’s Tattooed on My Brain. The new project features songwriting contributions from all four band members.

Nazareth is best-known in the U.S. for their top 10 cover of the Everly Brothers hit “Love Hurts,” and the classic rock staple “Hair of the Dog,” which both appeared on the band’s 1975 album, Hair of the Dog.

Here’s the full track list of Surviving the Law:

“Strange Days”

“You Gotta Pass It Around”

“Runaway”

“Better Leave It Out”

“Mind Bomb”

“Sweet Kiss”

“Falling In Love”

“Waiting for the World to End”

“Let the Whisky Flow”

“Sinner”

“Ciggies and Booze”

“Psycho Skies”

“Love Breaks”

“You Made Me”

