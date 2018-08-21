Nazi Labor Camp Guard Arrested by ICE and Deported to Germany

The White House says a former Nazi labor camp guard, captured by ICE agents, has been deported to Germany.
Jakiw Palij came to the U.S. in 1949 and became a U.S. citizen in 1957 after lying about his Nazi background.

This 1957 photo provided by the US Department of Justice shows Jakiw Palij, a former Nazi concentration camp guard who has been living in the Queens borough of New York. The White House says that Palij, a 95-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard has been deported to Germany, 14 years after a judge ordered his expulsion. In a statement, the White House said the deportation of Palij, who lived in New York City, was carried out early Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018. (US Department of Justice via AP)

He was the last known Nazi labor guard in the U.S. ICE agents acted on a 2004 deportation order when they arrested him at his home in Queens, New York.
The now 95-year-old admitted to Justice Department officials in 2003 that he trained at a Nazi camp in German-occupied Poland during World War Two.
A White House statement dated today says he took part in a 1943 massacre that killed six-thousand Jews.

