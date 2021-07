‘The Voice’ is coming back this fall for Season 21. NBC made the announcement stating that ‘The Voice’ will premiere on September 20. John Legend, Black Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson are set to return as the show’s coaches. However, Nick Jonas will not be joining this year’s season of ‘The Voice’, and Ariana Grande will be taking his place, which marks her first season with the show. Who was your favorite coach on ‘The Voice’ throughout the years?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC’s The Voice (@nbcthevoice)