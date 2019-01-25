NBC Releases First Look at ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

NBC released the first look at Kelly Clarkson’s new daytime talk show and from what it shows, it looks like a whole lotta fun.

The Kelly Clarkson Show will focus on motherhood, good news, and charitable organizations.

Some of the first celebrity guests to sit down with Clarkson includes, Chloe Grace Moretz, Josh Groban, Chrissy Metz, and Terry Crews.

A date hasn’t been released for the debut of The Kelly Clarkson Show but according to NBC, it’s coming Fall 2019.

Do you think Kelly Clarkson will do well as a talk show host?

