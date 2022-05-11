NBC Renews 2 ‘Law and Order’ Series

NBC has renewed both Law and Order and Law and Order: Organized Crime.

The move wasn’t unexpected as the franchise has proven to be a success for the the network.

This means Law and Order will be around for its 22nd season while it means a third season for Organized Crime.

Law and Order had been canceled suddenly by NBC eleven and a half years ago, but was brought back for a 21st season last year.

Which is your favorite Law and Order franchise?