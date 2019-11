NBC has added more sand to the hourglass of the soap opera “Days of Our Lives” and has renewed the show for season 56. Funny thing is ten days ago the entire cast was informed that they were being let out of their deals. The show had recorded episodes all the way up to the summer of next year. How the show will look after those shows run out will be interesting to see. Are you glad to hear that “Days” will be coming back? What are your top three soap operas?