NBC Reveals Blake Shelton’s Replacement For Season 24 Of ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton’s time on ‘The Voice’ is quickly coming to an end.

Only two more episodes remain in Blake Shelton’s time on the singing competition and NBC has finally revealed who will be filling his red swivel chair next season.

At today’s upfront presentation, NBC announced that this season’s Mega Mentor Reba McEntire will be the newest coach on the show.

“I am so thrilled to announce the Season 24 coaches: Niall Horan, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani returning, and in the fourth red chair, the queen of country, who will appear this season on ‘The Voice’ as a coach for the first time ever, Reba McEntire,” said the official announcement.

What are your thoughts on Reba taking over the coaching spot?