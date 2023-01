NBC is preparing to celebrate the life of comedy great Carol Burnett.

To celebrate her 90th birthday, NBC will air Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter and Love.

The special will feature Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Jane Lynch, Kristen Chenoweth, and more.

The two-hour special will air on NBC on Carol’s birthday, April 26. The special will air the next day on Peacock.

What is your most memorable Carol Burnett comedy skit?

(DailyMail)