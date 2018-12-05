NBC to Air ‘Elvis All-Star Tribute’, Blake Shelton To Host

A tribute to Elvis will air on NBC in February, the show will celebrate 50 years since Presley’s 1968 T.V. special on the same network. Blake Shelton will host the event and special guests will honor Elvis by singing his classics.

Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, and Mac Davis all take to the stage along with pre-recorded performances from Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Lopez, Alessia Cara, and Ed Sheeran.

Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter, Riley Keough will host rare interview footage and video of Elvis. Elvis made a comeback after not being on television in seven years on December 3rd, 1968.

Do you view Elvis as iconic? What is your favorite Elvis song?