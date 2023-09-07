NBC to celebrate ‘Christmas at Graceland’

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Elvis Presley’s iconic Memphis mansion Graceland will be the setting for a new NBC holiday special, Christmas at Graceland, airing November 29 and streaming on Peacock.

It will be the first live musical holiday special televised from Elvis’ former home, and while performers have not yet been announced, the network promises a lineup of “music’s biggest stars celebrating the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, his music and his favorite time of year.”

“My family and I are elated to open the doors to Graceland in this first-of-its-kind special,” said Elvis’ granddaughter and show executive producer, Riley Keough. “With intimate musical performances drawing inspiration from my grandfather Elvis’ cherished Christmases in Memphis, viewers will be invited to experience firsthand the magic that is Christmas at Graceland.”

Christmas at Graceland will air Wednesday, November 29, at 10 p.m. ET.

