NBC Unveils ‘Peacock’ Streaming Service

There’s another streaming service coming and its name is ‘Peacock.’

‘Peacock’ is the latest streaming service headed your way and this one is courtesy of NBC Universal and Comcast.

The service will make its debut April 15 for Comcast’s Xfinity TV subscribers and will go nationwide on July 15.

‘Peacock’ will boast more than 400 series and 600 movies with three tiers for the service.

Do you think you could get another streaming service? How many streaming services are you subscribed to right now?