NBC Will Broadcast ‘Wicked’ Concert to Celebrate 15th Anniversary

Fans of the Broadway hit Wicked will no doubt be rejoicing at this news. NBC has announced their plans to air a one-time special broadcast of a 15th anniversary concert taped at New York’s Marquis Theater led by original stars Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel.

The two Broadway stars will be the centerpiece of A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway.

The last time Chenoweth and Menzel performed a duet together from the show was back in 2016. Prior to that, the two had last worked together in 2004 when they left their roles from the hit show.

A number of special guests will be on-hand, including Ariana Grande and Pentatonix as well as the current cast of Wicked.

What is your favorite Broadway show of all-time? Where does Wicked rank among the best shows ever?