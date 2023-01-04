Neal Schon says fans can expect to see Journey co-founder Gregg Rollie at 50th anniversary tour

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Despite the recent public fighting between Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain, they are supposed to come together next month for Journey’s 50th anniversary tour. Now Schon says fans can expect one of the band’s former members to turn up, too.

On Wednesday Schon posted a graphic for the upcoming tour on Facebook. When a fan mentioned Journey co-founder Gregg Rollie in the comments, Schon shared that Rollie will be making an appearance on the trek.

“I am SO looking forward to this. Please tell me Gregg Rollie is coming along for the ride!” the fan commented. “He’s the better keyboard player and a co-founder it only seems right. Timing couldn’t be better either!!!!” Schon replied, “you’ll be seeing him.”

Rollie was Journey’s original lead singer and keyboardist when it formed in San Francisco in 1973 and appeared on their first six albums. In 1977 he was replaced as lead singer by Steve Perry; he left the group in 1980.

﻿As previously reported, Schon and Cain have been in the news a lot lately because of their legal battles. The most recent incident had Schon sending a cease-and-desist letter to Cain over a performance of “Don’t Stop Believin’” at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Journey’s 50th anniversary tour, with openers Toto, kicks off February 4 in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

