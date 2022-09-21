Neal Schon says Steve Perry’s lawsuit over Journey song trademarks is “a bunch of total crap”

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Journey guitarist Neal Schon has posted a lengthy statement responding to ex-Journey singer Steve Perry‘s recent legal action alleging that Schon and bandmate Jonathan Cain falsely claimed full ownership of the trademarks on 20 of the group’s songs.

In the message, which was posted on Facebook, Schon calls Perry’s lawsuit “a bunch of total crap” while explaining that the conflict ties in with the dispute over control of the band’s name that led to the 2020 dismissal of longtime Journey bassist Ross Valory and drummer Steve Smith.

Schon write that, at that time, Perry, Valory, Smith and band manager Herbie Herbert, who were part of Journey’s board of directors along with him and Cain, voted Schon and Cain off the board.

“They all knew at this time I’d been investigating our [trademarks] for years trying to get to the bottom of all corruption as we (my wife and I) found that nothing had ever been [trademarked] besides our music,” Schon maintains, adding, “They all went for a take over and it didn’t work.”

Schon notes that his wife then “found a legitimate [trademark] attorney” who helped him attain the trademarks.

Schon says he questions why Perry’s attorney, who also was Journey’s lawyer at that time, didn’t help the band secure those trademarks.

“It was a giant corrupted ring of people that either [management] or accountants hired to work for us cashing in on all our merchandise till now,” Schon alleges, “all along knowing there was No [trademark] on our merch.”

Neal concludes, “You haven’t heard the last of this friends. We are going to peel back the onion.”

