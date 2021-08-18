Ned Flanders Is Getting His Own Shoes

Adidas is releasing a shoe inspired by “The Simpsons” next door neighbor, Ned Flanders. The colors match his outfit, which is a green sweater over a pink collared shirt and khaki pants. The sneakers are olive green on the sides with brown suede detail and pink ankle lining. Each pair comes in a box with an image of Ned holding up a “Left Handers Rule!” sign in reference to the season three episode, “When Flanders Failed”. That’s the one where Ned opened a left-handed store called The Leftorium. A pair costs $130 and they go on sale October 3rd, which is the 30th anniversary of the episode.