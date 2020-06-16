Need A Vacation Idea? CLEVELAND! The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Is Open!

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has reopened for music historians and lovers to enjoy.

The iconic museum in Cleveland, Ohio reopened its doors after being closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but do know that if you make a trip to visit there will be new safety guidelines.

Before you enter you should have already bought your ticket online and before you walk through the doors you will go through a health screening and after that, your ticket that you purchased online will be scanned.

While in the Hall you must wear a mask, but outside on the plaza, a mask isn’t required.

Have you ever been to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? What one place are you waiting to reopen?