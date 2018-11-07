Need Help Sleeping? This Gary Busey Vid Should Help.

BECAUSE YOU’LL FALL ASLEEP BEFORE IT’S OVER! I love me some Gary Busey. You literally never know what you’re going to get when he’s on TV! He was an absolute loon on Celebrity Apprentice. Can I remind you real quick…..

Anyway…back to the sleep vid. Gary made this for us with tips for getting to sleep, and it quickly devolved into him rambling about the letter “Y” being the symbol of a forked road where one path leads to the village of truth and the other leads to the village of lies.

If you can make it all the way to the end, impressive. But I think his rambling just might put you to sleep before then!