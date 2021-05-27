Need Some Food Ideas For Your Memorial Day BBQ?

If you’re hosting a Memorial Day barbecue this weekend and want to appeal to the masses, this should help . . .

A poll looked at the top foods people would put on their plate . . . including main dishes, and sides.

The top main dishes we want are: Burgers . . . hot dogs . . . ribs . . . sausages or brats . . . chicken wings . . . pulled pork . . . and brisket.

The top sides we want to see are: Potato salad . . . corn on the cob . . . baked beans . . . watermelon . . . chips . . . coleslaw . . . and mac-and-cheese. And one in three people said they’d definitely eat salad if it was on the menu.

You just can’t please some people though: 3% said they don’t like ANY barbecue staples. And 2% don’t like any sides either.

(YouGov / YouGov)