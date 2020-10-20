Need Some Help Catching Zzzzzzz’s? Use These Tips!

With the overload of information, stress and the lack of social interaction people are experiencing more anxiety than normal this year and their sleep is suffering.

Here are eight ways to get to sleep when anxiety is keeping you awake. First, recognize that waking up in the middle of the night is a normal response to the stress of 2020.

Make your bedroom a place for sleep, not working, working out, or endless phone scrolling. Save non-sleeping activities to other parts of your home and get out of bed if you start to have anxious thoughts.

Wake up at the same time every day and only go to bed when you’re sleepy. Also, it’s important to move your body every day in a way that feels good to you.

Eat regular meals at the same time every day and engage in mindless activities before bed, like folding clothes or listening to a familiar audiobook.

What do you do to keep the anxiety away? Do you feel you’re more anxious now than before 2020?