Neil Diamond Modifies Lyrics of ‘Sweet Caroline’ for Coronavirus and Social Distancing

Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” has been one of the songs highlighted during social distancing with people singing the song from fire escapes and rooftops.

But now the song has a twist thanks to Neil Diamond’s new version which he posted on social media early Sunday morning.

“Hands… washing hands… reaching out… don’t touch me… I won’t touch you,” Diamond sang with his dog beside him.

Diamond’s video quickly went viral with over 2 million views on Twitter. Gloria Gaynor’s song, “I Will Survive” also has seen a viral boost due to the singer encouraging fans to use the song to wash their hands.

What is your social distancing song?

