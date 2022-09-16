Neil Diamond releasing compilation of songs taken from his Christmas albums

Capitol/UMe

Neil Diamond may be nicknamed the Jewish Elvis, but he also has a little Santa Claus in him. The legendary singer/songwriter has released four Christmas albums over the years, and he’s now curated a new holiday compilation featuring select highlights from those records.

A Neil Diamond Christmas is due out October 28 as a two-CD set, a single-CD collection and as a two-LP 180-gram vinyl package pressed on either standard black vinyl or limited-edition gold-opaque vinyl.

The retrospective features a mix of traditional and modern yuletide tunes, as well as original holiday songs culled from 1992’s The Christmas Album, 1994’s The Christmas Album Volume II, 2009’s A Cherry Cherry Christmas and 2016’s Acoustic Christmas.

A Neil Diamond Christmas also includes a new mix of Neil’s rendition of “O Holy Night.”

Among the other tracks featured on the record are versions of the John Lennon classic “Happy Christmas (War Is Over),” as well as “The Christmas Song,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “White Christmas,” “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” and “Winter Wonderland.”

You can preorder A Neil Diamond Christmas now.

Here’s the full track list of the two-CD edition:

Disc 1

“Happy Christmas (War Is Over)”

“The Christmas Song”

“Jingle Bell Rock”

“White Christmas”

“You Make It Feel Like Christmas”

“Morning Has Broken”

“Santa Claus Is Coming to Town”

“Silver Bells”

“Cherry Cherry Christmas”

“Sleigh Ride”

“Winter Wonderland”

“Christmas Medley: It’s Almost Day/Make a Happy Song/We Wish You a Merry Christmas”

Disc 2

“O Holy Night”*

“Little Drummer Boy”

“O Come, O Come Emmanuel/We Three Kings of Orient Are”

“Silent Night”

“O Come All Ye Faithful”

“Mary’s Boy Child”

“Children Go Where I Send Thee”

“The First Noel”

“Hark the Herald Angels Sing”

“God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman”**

“Angels We Have Heard on High”

“Christmas Prayers”

“Joy to the World”

* = new mix

** = does not appear on two-LP vinyl version.

