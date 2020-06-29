Neil Diamond releasing 'Hot August Night' and its four sequels as two-LP sets on black and colored vinyl

Capitol/UMe

In December 1972, Neil Diamond released his celebrated double-live album Hot August Night, recorded at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and over the years he’s put out four other live albums that could be considered sequels.

Now, Diamond is reissuing all five albums from the Hot August Night series — the original, plus 1977’s Love at the Greek, 1986’s Hot August Night II, 2009’s Hot August Night/NYC and 2018’s Hot August Night III — as two-LP sets on August 7.

They’ll be available on standard black vinyl and limited-edition colored vinyl; this will mark the first time that the two most recent albums will be available on vinyl.

Hot August Night was recorded in August 1972 during a 10-show run at the Greek. It reached #5 on the Billboard 200 chart and has sold more than 2 million copies in the U.S. It’s pressed on crystal-clear vinyl.

Love at the Greek was Diamond’s second live album, recorded at famous L.A. venue, in September 1976. Produced by The Band‘s Robbie Robertson, it hit the top ten sold over two million copies in the U.S. The colored-vinyl version is translucent gold.

Hot August Night II, recorded at the Greek in August 1986, is being pressed on translucent white vinyl.

Hot August Night/NYC was recorded at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden in August 2008. It hit #2 on the Billboard 200 chart and has sold over 1 million copies in the U.S. The colored-vinyl version is translucent red.

Hot August Night III captured Diamond’s 2012 return to the Greek in celebration of the original Hot August Night‘s 40th anniversary. It’s pressed on sea glass-colored vinyl.

