Neil Diamond releasing studio album next month featuring new orchestral versions of his classic tunes

Capitol Records/UMe

On November 20, Neil Diamond will release a brand-new studio album featuring updated versions of many of his best-loved tunes augmented with orchestral accompaniment.

Neil Diamond with the London Symphony Orchestra: Classic Diamonds is a 14-track collection recorded at the lauded singer/songwriter’s studio in Los Angeles and at the famed Abbey Road Studios in London.

The album, which features new vocals from Neil, includes renditions of such hits as “I Am…I Said,” “I’m a Believer,” “Song Sung Blue,” “America,” “Holly Holy,” “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers,” “Love on the Rocks,” “Heartlight” and, of course, “Sweet Caroline.”

Classic Diamonds can be pre-ordered now, and one of the tracks, an orchestral version of the 1982 hit “Heartlight,” has been released in advance as a digital single and via streaming services. You also can check out the song on YouTube.

Classic Diamonds is Diamond’s first new studio album since announcing his retirement from touring in January 2018 after revealing he’d been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Neil’s most recent previous studio effort was the 2016 holiday collection, Acoustic Christmas.

“Neil Diamond is simply one of the most important vocalists and songwriters in the history of popular music, and this majestic new album shines a beautiful spotlight on some of his greatest works,” says Capitol Music Group CEO Steve Barnett. “Classic Diamonds is a glorious addition to Neil’s body of work, and we are proud to be presenting it to listeners around the world.”

Here’s the album’s full track list:

“Beautiful Noise”

“I Am…I Said”

“I’m a Believer”

“Song Sung Blue”

“September Morn”

“America”

“Holly Holy”

“You Don’t Bring Me Flowers”

“Play Me”

“Love on the Rocks”

“Heartlight”

“I’ve Been This Way Before”

“Sweet Caroline”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.