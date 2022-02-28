Neil Diamond sells his entire song catalog

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Neil Diamond has joined the “sell your catalog” club of veteran musicians.

Universal Music Group has acquired Diamond’s entire catalog, as well as the rights to all his recordings, including 110 unreleased tracks, an unreleased album, and archival long form videos. The legendary singer, who turned 81 in January, has sold more than 130 million albums over the past 50 years. No price was reported for the deal.

Universal Music Group has overseen Diamond’s publishing since 2014. The deal also brings together recordings he made for UMG, like “Sweet Caroline,” “Red, Red Wine,” “Cracklin’ Rosie” and “Song Sung Blue,” with his earlier recordings for the BANG label, and his post-1972 work.

UMG will also release Diamond’s future music, if he decides to make any.

“After nearly a decade in business with UMG, I am thankful for the trust and respect that we have built together,” Diamond said in a statement, adding that he feels “confident” that the company will “continue to represent my catalogue, and future releases with the same passion and integrity that have always fueled my career.”

As previously reported, The Neil Diamond Musical: A Beautiful Noise will premiere at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre on June 21, where it’ll have a six-week engagement before heading to Broadway.

