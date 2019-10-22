Neil Diamond to be honored at annual Power of Love gala in Las Vegas

Denise Truscello

Neil Diamond will feel the power of love this coming March.

The legendary singer/songwriter will be honored at the 24th annual Power of Love gala, staged annually in Las Vegas by Keep Memory Alive.

Keep Memory Alive is a charity that supports the Cleveland Clinic's Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. The center works to cure and raise awareness of disease like Alzheimer's, Huntington's, ALS, memory disorders and Parkinson's, which Diamond was diagnosed with in 2018. Following his diagnosis, Neil retired from touring.

Diamond will appear at the event, and will be the subject of musical tributes by what's described as "an impressive list of contemporary artists," which will be announced later. Performers at past galas have included Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Celine Dion, Jon Bon Jovi, Lenny Kravitz, Barry Manilow, Lionel Richie and Stevie Wonder.

In addition to the music, guests will enjoy food from celebrity chefs, live and silent auctions of one-of-a-kind experiences and award presentations.

The Power of Love gala will be held March 7, 2020, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Vegas. Tickets are on sale now at KeepMemoryAlive.org/power-of-love-2020.

