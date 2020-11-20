Neil Diamond's 'Classic Diamonds' orchestral album released today; "Sweet Caroline" online sing-along launched

Capitol Records

Neil Diamond‘s brand-new studio album, Neil Diamond with the London Symphony Orchestra: Classic Diamonds, hit stores today. It features updated versions of many of the famed singer/songwriter’s best-loved tunes, augmented with orchestral accompaniment.

The 14-track collection includes new vocal performances recorded at Diamond’s studio in Los Angeles; the orchestral parts were recorded at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London.

In celebration of Classic Diamonds‘ release, a special online sing-along of Neil’s signature song “Sweet Caroline” was launched today. It offers people from around the world the chance to upload videos of themselves belting out the memorable tune.

To take part, visit SweetCarolineSingalong.com, set up a laptop or mobile device to record yourself, click play on the lyric video posted on the website and sing your heart out. Then, fill in a form provided on the site, and upload your video by dragging and dropping the file into the specified box there.

Entries will be accepted through December 4, and a video compilation of highlights from the submissions will be posted on December 11.

In addition, a “Sweet Caroline” TikTok campaign also has been launched, using the original version of the tune, with videos contributed by various influential TikTok creators from the U.S., the U.K., Germany and Australia.

As previously reported, among the songs on Classic Diamonds are “I Am…I Said,” “I’m a Believer,” “Song Sung Blue,” “America,” “Holly Holy,” “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers,” “Love on the Rocks,” “Heartlight” and, of course, “Sweet Caroline.”

You also can check out “visualizer” videos for the symphonic versions of “America,” “Heartlight” and “Sweet Caroline” at Neil’s official YouTube channel.

Here’s the album’s full track list:

“Beautiful Noise”

“I Am…I Said”

“I’m a Believer”

“Song Sung Blue”

“September Morn”

“America”

“Holly Holy”

“You Don’t Bring Me Flowers”

“Play Me”

“Love on the Rocks”

“Heartlight”

“I’ve Been This Way Before”

“Sweet Caroline”

